Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT - Free Report) : This electronic display systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Daktronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Daktronics, Inc. Quote

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Daktronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Daktronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Daktronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Daktronics, Inc. Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 3.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Royal Caribbean has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) - free report >>

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) - free report >>

Published in

travel-leisure