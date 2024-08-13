Palantir: A Bet on Geopolitical Turmoil & Government Spending

( Palantir ( PLTR Quick Quote PLTR - Free Report) ) is a unique and highly secretive company specializing in software, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The company’s largest customers are government and financial institutions. Government use cases include counterterrorism, intelligence analysis, and security and privacy. Palantir Gotham Palantir Gotham is Palantir’s software used for intelligence and defense purposes for counter terrorism efforts. The United States Intelligence Community (USIC) and the Department of Defense (DoD) are among its largest clients. Geopolitical Tensions Increasing The ongoing conflicts are increasing globally, especially in Europe and the Middle East. Even if the U.S. is not directly involved in these conflicts, our indirect involvement will keep the revenue flowing from the U.S. government. For example, the war between Ukraine and Russia appears to be escalating as Ukraine is going on the offensive and crossing the border into Russia. Over the weekend, a Ukrainian nuclear plant caught on fire. Meanwhile, Israeli forces intercepted projectiles crossing from Lebanon last night. The wars are escalating so rapidly that the U.S. has deployed a nuclear-powered submarine to the Middle East. Defense Spending is the Highest on Record 2023 military spending was the highest on record for the United States. To put the rampant expenditures into perspective, the U.S. spent $916 billion for the year, more than the next highest nine countries combined. Image Source: National Priorities Project ( Though counterterrorism and defense are Palantir’s bread and butter, the company offers services that cater to big name clients such as Morgan Stanley ( MS Quick Quote MS - Free Report) ( ) and Merch ( MRK Quick Quote MRK - Free Report) ). These services include: Data Palantir helps organizations integrate vast and diverse datasets from various sources. PLTR’s software is known for handling massive volumes of data while simultaneously making connections between disparate data sets. In other words, the company helps organizations simplify and make sense of complex data sets. The company’s software is highly coveted because it transforms the data into interactive visualizations. Security & Privacy Because of its high-level clientele, Palantir is well known for its best-in-breed security measures. AI & Machine Learning Palantir’s AI and machine learning capabilities enable customers to apply advanced predictive analytics to their data findings. A Bet on Government Spending Though Palantir is highly secretive, a 2013 TechCrunch report divulged that Palantir’s has at least twelve clients within the U.S. government, including the CDC and the FBI. With either side of the aisle unwilling to reign in government spending, being a government contractor like PLTR is an excellent place to be. Image Source: Federalbudgetinpictures.com A+ Founding Team ( The “Paypal Mafia” refers to a group of Paypal ( PYPL Quick Quote PYPL - Free Report) ( ) employees and founders who became successful entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and executives in the technology industry. Peter Thiel, a founding member of Palantir, is one of the best-known and successful of the bunch. Thiel was the first outside investor in Meta Platforms ( META Quick Quote META - Free Report) ), formerly, Facebook. Having a solid founding team should act as a vote of confidence for prospective investors. Post EPS Set Up PLTR is exhibiting relative price strength and a bullish weekly engulfing candle. Image Source: TradingView Robust Earnings History Last week, Palantir reported earnings that grew 23% year-over-year. PLTR is one of the best growth stories in the market. The company has grown its top and bottom lines at a double-digit clip since December 2022. Bottom Line Palantir is one of the best growth stories on Wall Street. The company should be a big beneficiary of rising geopolitical tensions and rampant government spending.
Image: Bigstock
Palantir: A Bet on Geopolitical Turmoil & Government Spending
Palantir ((PLTR - Free Report) ) is a unique and highly secretive company specializing in software, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The company’s largest customers are government and financial institutions. Government use cases include counterterrorism, intelligence analysis, and security and privacy.
Palantir Gotham
Palantir Gotham is Palantir’s software used for intelligence and defense purposes for counter terrorism efforts. The United States Intelligence Community (USIC) and the Department of Defense (DoD) are among its largest clients.
Geopolitical Tensions Increasing
The ongoing conflicts are increasing globally, especially in Europe and the Middle East. Even if the U.S. is not directly involved in these conflicts, our indirect involvement will keep the revenue flowing from the U.S. government.
For example, the war between Ukraine and Russia appears to be escalating as Ukraine is going on the offensive and crossing the border into Russia. Over the weekend, a Ukrainian nuclear plant caught on fire. Meanwhile, Israeli forces intercepted projectiles crossing from Lebanon last night. The wars are escalating so rapidly that the U.S. has deployed a nuclear-powered submarine to the Middle East.
Defense Spending is the Highest on Record
2023 military spending was the highest on record for the United States. To put the rampant expenditures into perspective, the U.S. spent $916 billion for the year, more than the next highest nine countries combined.
Image Source: National Priorities Project
Though counterterrorism and defense are Palantir’s bread and butter, the company offers services that cater to big name clients such as Morgan Stanley ((MS - Free Report) ) and Merch ((MRK - Free Report) ). These services include:
Data
Palantir helps organizations integrate vast and diverse datasets from various sources. PLTR’s software is known for handling massive volumes of data while simultaneously making connections between disparate data sets. In other words, the company helps organizations simplify and make sense of complex data sets. The company’s software is highly coveted because it transforms the data into interactive visualizations.
Security & Privacy
Because of its high-level clientele, Palantir is well known for its best-in-breed security measures.
AI & Machine Learning
Palantir’s AI and machine learning capabilities enable customers to apply advanced predictive analytics to their data findings.
A Bet on Government Spending
Though Palantir is highly secretive, a 2013 TechCrunch report divulged that Palantir’s has at least twelve clients within the U.S. government, including the CDC and the FBI. With either side of the aisle unwilling to reign in government spending, being a government contractor like PLTR is an excellent place to be.
Image Source: Federalbudgetinpictures.com
A+ Founding Team
The “Paypal Mafia” refers to a group of Paypal ((PYPL - Free Report) ) employees and founders who became successful entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and executives in the technology industry. Peter Thiel, a founding member of Palantir, is one of the best-known and successful of the bunch. Thiel was the first outside investor in Meta Platforms ((META - Free Report) ), formerly, Facebook. Having a solid founding team should act as a vote of confidence for prospective investors.
Post EPS Set Up
PLTR is exhibiting relative price strength and a bullish weekly engulfing candle.
Image Source: TradingView
Robust Earnings History
Last week, Palantir reported earnings that grew 23% year-over-year. PLTR is one of the best growth stories in the market. The company has grown its top and bottom lines at a double-digit clip since December 2022.
Bottom Line
Palantir is one of the best growth stories on Wall Street. The company should be a big beneficiary of rising geopolitical tensions and rampant government spending.