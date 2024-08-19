Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Seagate Technology (STX - Free Report) : This company which is leading provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 day.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) : This full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

