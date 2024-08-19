We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Seagate Technology (STX - Free Report) : This company which is leading provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 day.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) : This full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.