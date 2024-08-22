See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:
Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This semiconductor process control company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Nova's shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
Robinhood Markets' shares gained 39.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology's shares gained 24% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
