Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 1.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 1.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

