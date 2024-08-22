See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Can U.S. Stocks Rally After Chair Powell Speaks?
Investors may have learned by now that there's not always such thing as a "quiet" summer in markets. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here to discuss what this summer is bringing.
1. A few weeks ago there was a global market meltdown. That and other geopolitical concerns brought heavy volatility to our stock market. Then some encouraging economic data calmed things down a bit. Will that calm be with the market for a while?
2. Global markets have had a torrid time lately. What was behind that and has calm returned globally?
3. Investors had been fretting that U.S. and global stocks might be looking too pricey. What is Fair Value currently for the S&P500?
4. Even a reasonably solid Q2-24 U.S. earnings season hasn't been able to soothe market jitters totally. Does that concern you?
5. Around half of the world's developed-market central banks have started cutting interest rates - the Bank of England (BoE) did so on Aug. 1st and the Federal Reserve is teeing up a cut for September. Now we have the Jackson Hole Symposium in the mix. And the big question seems to be more of just how much of a rate cut there will be. Is there a number priced in?
6. What do you expect the tone of Chairman Powell’s Fed policy message coming out of this meeting to be?
7. There’s also an upcoming jobs report for August due out on September 6th. Given what the last jobs report sparked in the market, is that the wild card in all of this?
8. You wrote recently, What happens to S&P500 returns in 2H-24 and 2025 can look like average annual stock market bull runs in year’s past.So is there much market optimism at this point
9. Looking at a few Strong Buy stocks now, namely Paramount Global (PARA - Free Report) , Tenet Healthcare (THC - Free Report) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on the summer market and the Fed. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.