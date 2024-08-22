Back to top

What Role Will Macro Data Play, Before the U.S. Election?

Market volatility during these dog days of summer doesn’t seem to have curbed investor interest in stocks. Nor has any uncertainty around the economic outlook. Then comes this year’s Jackson Hole symposium. There’s certainly a lot to talk about with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. What will the direction of stocks be dictated by over the near-term?

2. What role is macroeconomic data playing in this?

3. Might we see conflicting economic data points coming out in the months ahead?

4. How might the upcoming August jobs report due out in early September be impactful?

5. Has anything changed for the better regarding the Treasury’s persistent inverted yield curve?

6. What else remains worrisome for our economy?

7. What do you see for the U.S. economy here in the second half, especially when it comes to inflation?

8. Does this annual Jackson Hole gathering produce any market moving news as it used to in years past?

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the current economic picture. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.


