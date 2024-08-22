See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) - free report >>
Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) - free report >>
Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
What Role Will Macro Data Play, Before the U.S. Election?
Market volatility during these dog days of summer doesn’t seem to have curbed investor interest in stocks. Nor has any uncertainty around the economic outlook. Then comes this year’s Jackson Hole symposium. There’s certainly a lot to talk about with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.
1. What will the direction of stocks be dictated by over the near-term?
2. What role is macroeconomic data playing in this?
3. Might we see conflicting economic data points coming out in the months ahead?
4. How might the upcoming August jobs report due out in early September be impactful?
5. Has anything changed for the better regarding the Treasury’s persistent inverted yield curve?
6. What else remains worrisome for our economy?
7. What do you see for the U.S. economy here in the second half, especially when it comes to inflation?
8. Does this annual Jackson Hole gathering produce any market moving news as it used to in years past?
9. In the large cap Strong Buy stock category you’re focused on Nomura Research Institute (NRILY - Free Report) , Manhattan Associates (MANH - Free Report) and Exact Sciences (EXAS - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the current economic picture. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.