Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:
Medical Properties Trust (MPW - Free Report) : This self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.30%, compared with the industry average of 4.54%.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote
NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18.63% over the last 60 days.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.80%, compared with the industry average of 11.79%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote
Delek Logistics Partners (DKL - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 7.2%.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
