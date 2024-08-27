Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 26th:

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim's Pride's has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

KT (KT - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company which provides mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation Price and Consensus

KT Corporation Price and Consensus

KT Corporation price-consensus-chart | KT Corporation Quote

KT's has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KT Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

KT Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

KT Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | KT Corporation Quote

Daktronics (DAKT - Free Report) : This company which has strong leadership positions in, and is one of the world's largest suppliers of, electronic scoreboards, computer-programmable displays, and large screen video displays and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Daktronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Daktronics, Inc. Quote

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Daktronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Daktronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Daktronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Daktronics, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KT Corporation (KT) - free report >>

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) - free report >>

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-staples