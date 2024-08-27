See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
KT Corporation (KT) - free report >>
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
KT Corporation (KT) - free report >>
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 26th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 26th:
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Pilgrim's Pride's has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
KT (KT - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company which provides mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
KT Corporation Price and Consensus
KT Corporation price-consensus-chart | KT Corporation Quote
KT's has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KT Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
KT Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | KT Corporation Quote
Daktronics (DAKT - Free Report) : This company which has strong leadership positions in, and is one of the world's largest suppliers of, electronic scoreboards, computer-programmable displays, and large screen video displays and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.
Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Daktronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Daktronics, Inc. Quote
Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Daktronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Daktronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Daktronics, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.