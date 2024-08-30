Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 30th:

CarGurus (CARG - Free Report) : This online automotive marketplace which connects buyers and sellers of new and used cars, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) : This company which is a leading cruise line operator, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line's has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 1.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) : This metal-working shop which support the petrochemical facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

