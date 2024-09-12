See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12:
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This mortgage servicing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper Group's shares gained 5.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment processing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings' shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's shares gained 25.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.