Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 18th:

Audioeye (AEYE - Free Report) : This company which engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.0% over the last 60 days.

Audioeye's has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 19.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading global consulting firms, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Charles River Associates has a PEG ratio of 1.50 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This company which provides container shipping and related services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 592.4% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' has a PEG ratio of 0.04 compared with 0.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

