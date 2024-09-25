See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) - free report >>
AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) - free report >>
AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:
SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti PLC Price and Consensus
AngloGold Ashanti PLC price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
AngloGold Ashanti PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
AngloGold Ashanti PLC dividend-yield-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti PLC Quote
Brambles Limited (BXBLY - Free Report) : This supply-chain logistics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Brambles Ltd. Price and Consensus
Brambles Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Brambles Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.
Brambles Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Brambles Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Brambles Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.