Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26th:

Yelp Inc. (YELP - Free Report) : This company that helps connect consumers with local businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Yelp has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Unilever PLC (UL - Free Report) : This fast-moving consumer goods company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% 0ver the last 60 days.

Unilever has a PEG ratio of 1.95 compared with 2.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 1.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

consumer-staples