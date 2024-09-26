See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Want to Find an Overlooked Stock?
The Zacks Conglomerates sector in the USA looks like an interesting area -- to currently be selectively invested in. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to give us the low down.
1. For those who don’t know, what is a conglomerate stock?
2. What makes this an interesting area to invest in?
3. You’ve said that this is an overlooked stock group. Why?
4. Do these conglomerates make up their own sector?
5. You’ve written that a number of stocks in this area are international firms. Does that tell a particular story for investors?
6. What’s the value for investors here?
7. What story will be told regarding conglomerates in the upcoming earnings season?
8. Investors are struggling to decide if the bond or stock market is right about the economy. Is the smart money on stocks or bonds right now?
9. Early Fall ranks showed two Very Attractive sectors: Industrials and Utilities. Among Industrials, Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) is a Strong Buy. Among the Utilities there’s National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) that caught your attention. Then, in the computer tech group, Trend Micro (TMICY - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, talking with me about conglomerates. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.