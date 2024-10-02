Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1:

AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti PLC Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti PLC price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti PLC Quote

AngloGold Ashanti's shares gained 6.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC Price

AngloGold Ashanti PLC Price

AngloGold Ashanti PLC price | AngloGold Ashanti PLC Quote

Masimo Corporation (MASI - Free Report) : This healthcare technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.    

Masimo Corporation Price and Consensus

Masimo Corporation Price and Consensus

Masimo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Masimo Corporation Quote

Masimo Corporation's shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Masimo Corporation Price

Masimo Corporation Price

Masimo Corporation price | Masimo Corporation Quote

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

SK Telecom's shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) - free report >>

Masimo Corporation (MASI) - free report >>

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) - free report >>

Published in

medical