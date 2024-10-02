See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1:
AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti's shares gained 6.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Masimo Corporation (MASI - Free Report) : This healthcare technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Masimo Corporation's shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
SK Telecom's shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
