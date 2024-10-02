Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2:

The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus

The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus

The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote

The Progressive Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Progressive Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Progressive Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Progressive Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The Progressive Corporation Quote

BRF S.A. (BRFS - Free Report) : This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote

BRF S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 2.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BRF S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | BRF S.A. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This infrastructure and solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.71 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Progressive Corporation (PGR) - free report >>

BRF S.A. (BRFS) - free report >>

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) - free report >>

Published in

finance