Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2:
The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
The Progressive Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BRF S.A. (BRFS - Free Report) : This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.
BRF S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 2.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This infrastructure and solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.71 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
