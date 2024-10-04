Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Teaser:  KUBTY made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on October 4, 2024.

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4:

Kubota Corporation (KUBTY - Free Report) : This equipment manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

