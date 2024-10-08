Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 7th:

CarGurus (CARG - Free Report) : This online automotive marketplace which connects buyers and sellers of new and used cars, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BRF (BRFS - Free Report) : This Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

BRF has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This company which provides container shipping and related services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 224.3% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' has a PEG ratio of 0.04 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


