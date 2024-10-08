See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 7th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 7th:
CarGurus (CARG - Free Report) : This online automotive marketplace which connects buyers and sellers of new and used cars, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BRF (BRFS - Free Report) : This Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.
BRF has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This company which provides container shipping and related services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 224.3% over the last 60 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' has a PEG ratio of 0.04 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
