Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:

Clipper Realty (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

United Microelectronics (UMC - Free Report) : This company which provides foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Crawford & Company (CRD.B - Free Report) : This worldwide diversified services company which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

