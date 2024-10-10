See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:
Clipper Realty (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.
United Microelectronics (UMC - Free Report) : This company which provides foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Crawford & Company (CRD.B - Free Report) : This worldwide diversified services company which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
