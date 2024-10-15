We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:
Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (LGTY - Free Report) : This software applications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This global leader nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of mineral properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
