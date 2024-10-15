Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (LGTY - Free Report) : This software applications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. Quote

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This global leader nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of mineral properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - free report >>

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) - free report >>

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (LGTY) - free report >>

Published in

construction