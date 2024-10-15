Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

BRF S.A. (BRFS - Free Report) : This Brazil-based food company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote

BRF has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BRF S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | BRF S.A. Quote

Unilever PLC (UL - Free Report) : This This fast-moving consumer goods company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Unilever PLC Price and Consensus

Unilever PLC Price and Consensus

Unilever PLC price-consensus-chart | Unilever PLC Quote

Unilever has a PEG ratio of 1.89 compared with 2.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Unilever PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Unilever PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Unilever PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Unilever PLC Quote

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) : This electronic products and systems, and military support services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. Price and Consensus

Leonardo DRS, Inc. Price and Consensus

Leonardo DRS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Leonardo DRS, Inc. Quote

Leonardo DRS has a PEG ratio of 1.89 compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Leonardo DRS, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Leonardo DRS, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Leonardo DRS, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Unilever PLC (UL) - free report >>

BRF S.A. (BRFS) - free report >>

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples