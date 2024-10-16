See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY - Free Report) : This gold-mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Harmony Gold Mining has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 23.72 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Clipper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.88, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Markel Group Inc. (MKL - Free Report) : This diverse financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Markel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.24, compared with 23.72 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
