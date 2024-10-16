Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY - Free Report) : This gold-mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 23.72 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Clipper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.88, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Markel Group Inc. (MKL - Free Report) : This diverse financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Markel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.24, compared with 23.72 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

