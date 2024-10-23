See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 23rd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23:
Bunzl plc (BZLFY - Free Report) : This distribution and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA - Free Report) : This integrated commercial vehicle dealership company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.
