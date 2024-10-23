Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 23rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23:

Bunzl plc (BZLFY - Free Report) : This distribution and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% the last 60 days.

Bunzl PLC Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Bunzl PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA - Free Report) : This integrated commercial vehicle dealership company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

