Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25:
CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA - Free Report) : This restaurant chain company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
CAVA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CAVA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAVA Group, Inc. Quote
CAVA Group's shares gained 77.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CAVA Group, Inc. Price
CAVA Group, Inc. price | CAVA Group, Inc. Quote
Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus
Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote
Orla Mining's shares gained 40.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Orla Mining Ltd. Price
Orla Mining Ltd. price | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote
Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Carvana Co. Price and Consensus
Carvana Co. price-consensus-chart | Carvana Co. Quote
Carvana's shares gained 61.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Carvana Co. Price
Carvana Co. price | Carvana Co. Quote
