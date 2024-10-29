Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:  

Enova International (ENVA - Free Report) : This online financial services company which offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.61 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Clipper Realty (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus

Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus

Clipper Realty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote

Clipper Realty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.41 compared with 13.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Clipper Realty Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Clipper Realty Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Clipper Realty Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

The Greenbrier Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.76 compared with 23.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PE Ratio (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PE Ratio (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) pe-ratio-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) - free report >>

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) - free report >>

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) - free report >>

Published in

finance transportation