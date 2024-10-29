See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:
Enova International (ENVA - Free Report) : This online financial services company which offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.61 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Clipper Realty (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.41 compared with 13.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
The Greenbrier Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.76 compared with 23.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
