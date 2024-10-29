Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 29th:

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 1.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BRF (BRFS - Free Report) : This Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

BRF has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Yelp (YELP - Free Report) : This company which is a website engaged in providing information through online community offering social networking, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Yelp has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

