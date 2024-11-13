We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Shopify (SHOP) Shares Surge After Q3 Earnings: Time to Buy?
Drifting toward 52-week highs in recent weeks, Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) shares soared another +20% on Tuesday after reporting strong Q3 results this morning.
With SHOP sitting on nearly +40% gains for the year, let’s review Shopify’s Q3 report and see if it's still time to buy stock in the internet-commerce platform provider.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shopify’s Q3 Results
Stating its unified commerce platform is becoming the go to choice for merchants of all sizes, Shopify highlighted a sixth consecutive quarter of 25% revenue growth or greater. Third quarter sales stretched 26% to $2.15 billion versus $1.71 billion in the comparative quarter. This topped Q3 sales estimates of $2.1 billion by 2%.
Shopify was able to turn a higher profit with net income spiking to $828 million compared to $718 million in Q3 2024 (GAAP). SHOP produced adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share which surpassed the Zacks EPS Consensus of $0.27 by 33% and was nicely up from $0.24 a share in the prior period.
More reassuring is that Shopify has surpassed top and bottom line expectations for nine consecutive quarters, posting an average sales and earnings surprise of 2.41% and 24.5% in its last four quarterly reports respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Holiday Season Optimism
Shopify attributed its stronger than expected financial results to a growing number of major retailers that are using its online software platform for commerce. This includes the likes of Reebok, Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A - Free Report) , Vera Bradley (VRA - Free Report) , and HanesBrands (HBI - Free Report) among others.
Serving as a further catalyst to the post-earnings rally was Shopify’s optimism for the holiday shopping season. For Q4, Shopify expects revenue growth in the mid-to high twenties percentage point range which is aimed above the current Zacks Consensus of roughly 23% growth or $2.11 billion (Current Qtr below).
Based on Zacks estimates, Shopify’s total sales are expected to increase 22% in fiscal 2024 and are projected to expand another 19% in FY25 to $10.32 billion.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
EPS Growth & Revisions
Shopify is currently expected to post 51% EPS growth in FY24 with projections at $1.12 versus earnings of $0.74 a share last year. Plus, FY25 EPS is projected to increase another 18% to $1.33. Notably, FY24 earnings estimate revisions have remained unchanged over the last 30 days while FY25 EPS estimates are slightly up.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Reconfirming its appealing growth trajectory, Shopify’s stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Amid a very sharp post-earnings rally, it would be no surprise if SHOP keeps moving higher. To that point, earnings estimate revisions are likely to rise for Shopify in the coming weeks in correlation with the company’s strong Q3 results and upbeat guidance.