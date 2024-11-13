Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13:

Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 22.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare improvement company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

