Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 19th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19:

Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY - Free Report) : This tobacco company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% the last 60 days.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

