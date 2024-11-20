Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25 compared with 23.86 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

