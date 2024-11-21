See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
What's the Outlook for Stocks in 2025?
2024 has been an excellent year for stocks. If you want a confirming fact: The S&P500 has been up +23.36% YTD to Nov 20th, 2024. Yet, what can investors expect from owning stocks, going forward?
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here with the answer.
1. That’s the $64 thousand dollar question. What can investors expect for U.S. stocks going forward? Continued rally?
2. What supports that?
3. What role do you expect earnings to play going forward?
4. What about volatility?
5. Do you see Fed Chairman Powell’s recent signal that the Fed won’t hurry to make interest rate cuts as a negative for stocks?
6. What about Nvidia’s earnings results relative to the AI trade?
7. What’s your 2025 S&P 500 target?
8. Which sectors do you expect to lead the market going into the New Year?
9. What do you see for international stocks?
10. More Large Cap, Strong Buy, stocks on your radar include Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) , Celestica, Inc. (CLS - Free Report) , and Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on stocks. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.