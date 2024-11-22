Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services network provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group's shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.  

monday.com's shares gained 12.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' shares gained 52.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


