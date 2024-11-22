See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services network provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
StoneX Group's shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
StoneX Group Inc. Price
StoneX Group Inc. price | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus
monday.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | monday.com Ltd. Quote
monday.com's shares gained 12.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
monday.com Ltd. Price
monday.com Ltd. price | monday.com Ltd. Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' shares gained 52.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.