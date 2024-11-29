See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29:
Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) : This defense systems provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Leonardo DRS, Inc. Price and Consensus
Leonardo DRS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Leonardo DRS, Inc. Quote
Leonardo DRS' shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Leonardo DRS, Inc. Price
Leonardo DRS, Inc. price | Leonardo DRS, Inc. Quote
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) : This hotel franchising company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Choice Hotels International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Choice Hotels International, Inc. Quote
Choice Hotels International's shares gained 18.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. Price
Choice Hotels International, Inc. price | Choice Hotels International, Inc. Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch's shares gained 8.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.