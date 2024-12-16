See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises’ shares gained 52.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Keysight Technologies (KEYS - Free Report) This company which is a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Keysight Technologies’ shares gained 10.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Comfort Systems USA (FIX - Free Report) This company which is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Comfort Systems USA’s shares gained 29.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
