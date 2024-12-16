Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises’ shares gained 52.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS - Free Report) This company which is a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Keysight Technologies’ shares gained 10.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Comfort Systems USA (FIX - Free Report) This company which is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA’s shares gained 29.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

