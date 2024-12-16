Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:  

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This global container liner shipping company which global container liner shipping company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.19 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote

McKesson (MCK - Free Report) : These health care services and information technology company which distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs along with other healthcare-related products on a global basisa worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus

McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus

McKesson Corporation price-consensus-chart | McKesson Corporation Quote

McKesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.61 compared with 33.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

McKesson Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

McKesson Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

McKesson Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | McKesson Corporation Quote

Dream Finders Homes (DFH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company which operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Dream Finders Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.58 compared with 10.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


McKesson Corporation (MCK) - free report >>

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) - free report >>

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) - free report >>

Published in

construction medical transportation