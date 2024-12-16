We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This global container liner shipping company which global container liner shipping company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.19 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
McKesson (MCK - Free Report) : These health care services and information technology company which distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs along with other healthcare-related products on a global basisa worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
McKesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.61 compared with 33.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dream Finders Homes (DFH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company which operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Dream Finders Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.58 compared with 10.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
