Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 17th:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 2.01 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) : This company which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Twilio Inc. Price and Consensus

Twilio Inc. Price and Consensus

Twilio Inc. price-consensus-chart | Twilio Inc. Quote

Twilio has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Twilio Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Twilio Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Twilio Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Twilio Inc. Quote

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company which is based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus

YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

YPF Sociedad Anonima PEG Ratio (TTM)

YPF Sociedad Anonima PEG Ratio (TTM)

YPF Sociedad Anonima peg-ratio-ttm | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) - free report >>

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) - free report >>

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) - free report >>

Published in

computers construction oil-energy