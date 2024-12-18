Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 18th:

McKesson (MCK - Free Report) : This health care services and information technology company which distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs along with other healthcare-related products on a global basis worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus

McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus

McKesson Corporation price-consensus-chart | McKesson Corporation Quote

McKesson has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 3.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

McKesson Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

McKesson Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

McKesson Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | McKesson Corporation Quote

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.96 compared with 2.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) peg-ratio-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

LATAM Airlines Group (LTM - Free Report) : This company which offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price and Consensus

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price and Consensus

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. price-consensus-chart | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote

LATAM Airlines Group has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


McKesson Corporation (MCK) - free report >>

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) - free report >>

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) - free report >>

Published in

medical transportation