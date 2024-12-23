Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should Investors Still Buy Tesla Stock After Such an Extensive Rally?

Impressively outperforming the broader indexes, and many of its auto peers such as General Motors (GM - Free Report)  and Ford (F - Free Report) , Tesla (TSLA - Free Report)  shares have rallied +25% in December and are up over +75% year to date.  

Investors may certainly be wondering if they should chase the surge in the EV leader’s stock and if Tesla should have a spot in their portfolio as we edge closer to the new year.  

Why Market Sentiment is High for TSLA

Leading to high investor sentiment for Tesla is that many analysts have remained bullish on the company’s long-term initiatives. This includes the expansion of Full Self-Driving (FSD) or autonomous vehicle production in its EV fleet along with the planned launch of robotaxis.

Also sparking the continued surge in TSLA is the re-election of Donald Trump who has appointed Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a co-leader to head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

While Musk will not be an official member of the President’s cabinet, the Trump administrations deregulation stance in favor of EV manufacturers has led to much optimism in terms of benefiting Tesla’s operations and expansion plans.

 

Tesla’s Growth Trajectory

Based on Zacks estimates, Tesla’s total sales are now expected to increase 3% in fiscal 2024 and are projected to expand another 17% in FY25 to $117.58 billion.

On the bottom line, annual earnings are expected to dip to $2.47 per share this year compared to EPS of $3.12 in 2023. However, FY25 EPS is projected to rebound and soar 32% to $3.26 per share.

Positive EPS Revisions

Further supporting the rally in Tesla stock is that FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates have risen 10% and 8% over the last 60 days respectively.

Bottom Line

Based on the trend of positive earnings estimate revisions, Tesla stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Furthermore, the implied governmental support Tesla will receive under the Trump administration does suggest TSLA should remain a viable investment going into 2025.


