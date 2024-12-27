Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) : This air transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

American Airlines Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.50 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS - Free Report) : This dialysis service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.68 compared with 25.17 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

TDK Corporation (TTDKY - Free Report) : This electronic component company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.

TDK Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.00 compared with 25.17 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

