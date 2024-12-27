See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) : This air transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
American Airlines Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.50 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS - Free Report) : This dialysis service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Fresenius Medical Care AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.68 compared with 25.17 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
TDK Corporation (TTDKY - Free Report) : This electronic component company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.
TDK Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.00 compared with 25.17 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
