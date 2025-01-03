See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 3rd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:
Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
RB Global, Inc. (RBA - Free Report) : This omnichannel marketplace for commercial assets and vehicles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
