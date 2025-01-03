Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

RB Global, Inc. (RBA - Free Report) : This omnichannel marketplace for commercial assets and vehicles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

