Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 3rd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:
Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX - Free Report) : This company that provides performance coating technologies for the medical sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Surmodics’ shares gained 3.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN - Free Report) : This company that provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Clearwater Analytics’ shares gained 7.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
