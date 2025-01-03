Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Coterra has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80, compared with 24.51 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

