Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Norwegian has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software applications company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
monday.com has a PEG ratio of 1.55 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
