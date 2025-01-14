Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 13th:

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) : This is a leading cruise line operator, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

