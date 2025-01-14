Seeking AI Exposure? Use This Tool

Key Takeaways Zacks Thematic Screens lets you explore 30 investment themes, including Artificial Intelligence stock picks. The AI screen features companies like software and hardware creators, along with those best using this tech. Two top AI picks include Nvidia, thanks to data center demand, and Broadcom, which has seen 44% YOY growth.
Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.
For those interested in viewing the Thematic screens, please click here >>>
Thematic Screens – Zacks Investment Research.
The Artificial Intelligence thematic screen features companies ranging from software and hardware creators that power AI to those applying and utilizing this technology through automation, diagnostics, cognitive tasks, and more.
A few stocks that the screen returned include Nvidia (
NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) and Broadcom ( AVGO Quick Quote AVGO - Free Report) , which both also currently carry favorable Zacks Ranks. Let’s take a closer look at each. Nvidia Remains Prime AI Pick
Nvidia continues to be a prime selection among those seeking AI exposure, with its Data Center results regularly shocking investors over recent periods thanks to red-hot demand. The stock continues to sport a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), sporting a bullish near-term earnings outlook.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The sales growth here has been remarkable for Nvidia, as we can see below. Impressively, the company has posted triple-digit year-over-year sales growth rates in five of its last six periods, with the one exception being a 93% growth rate.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock hasn’t done much as of late, down 4% over the last three months overall. But the positive earnings outlook, supported by strong product demand, alludes to further gains and more robust quarterly releases ahead.
Broadcom Impresses With AI Results
Broadcom has quickly risen to the top concerning AI players, with its latest set of quarterly results confirming robust demand. Its FY24 just ended, with annual revenue of $51.6 billion reflecting a new record and growing 44% year-over-year on the back of strong demand for its solutions.
The stock currently sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with its earnings outlook shifting bullishly across the board following its latest set of strong quarterly results.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
And shares could interest those with an appetite for income paired with AI exposure, with the company sporting a shareholder-friendly 12.3% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. While the current 1% annual yield is a tad low, the consistent payout growth is a stronger takeaway.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Bottom Line
Upon running the Zacks Artificial Intelligence Thematic screen, both stocks above – Nvidia (
NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) and Broadcom ( AVGO Quick Quote AVGO - Free Report) – were returned.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking AI Exposure? Use This Tool
