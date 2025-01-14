Back to top

VWELX is a balanced fund that adopts a value investment strategy, targeting large-cap, undervalued stocks with recovery potential (60-70%) and moderate-yield fixed income assets (30-40%). It diversifies across established equity and high-grade bonds, positioning well for investors seeking steady income and long-term capital growth, with some cushion against market volatility. Its asset distribution may appeal in various economic cycles, addressing both inflationary concerns and growth opportunities.


