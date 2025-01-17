Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) : This largest financial services companies in the United States provides banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage services and consumer and commercial finance through various distribution channels across North America and globally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Wells Fargo & Company’s shares gained 18.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) : This is a financial services company which provides diversified financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon’s shares gained 23% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL - Free Report) : This clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.4% over the last 60 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 14.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

