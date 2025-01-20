Back to top

Can United Airlines (UAL) Stock Fly Higher as Q4 Earnings Approach?

Regarding airline stocks, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report)  is among the crème of the crop thanks to its strong operational and financial performance.

To that point, UAL shares have soared over +170% in the last year to impressively top Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report)  +78%, with American Airlines (AAL - Free Report)  and Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report)  sitting on gains of +34% and +6%, respectively.

That said, investors are surely wondering if United’s stock can fly higher as its Q4 earnings approach after-market hours on Tuesday, January 21.

United Airlines Q4 Expectations

Based on Zacks estimates, United’s Q4 sales are thought to have increased 5% to $14.39 billion compared to $13.63 billion in the comparative quarter. More impressive, Q4 earnings are expected to climb 50% to $3.01 per share versus EPS of $2.00 a year ago.

Notably, the Zacks ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicates United could once again surpass earnings expectations with the Most Accurate Estimate having Q4 EPS pegged at $3.06 and more than 1% above the Zacks Consensus.

United has exceeded the Zacks EPS Consensus for nine consecutive quarters, posting a very impressive average earnings surprise of 26.91% in its last four quarterly reports.

FY25 Outlook & EPS Revisions

Rounding out fiscal 2024, United’s total sales are thought to have increased 5% to $56.77 billion with annual earnings expected to rise 3% to $10.34 per share.

Looking ahead, FY25 sales are projected to expand another 6% to $60.46 billion. Even better, United’s bottom line is expected to expand over 20% this year with FY25 EPS projections at $12.56.

Reassuringly, FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates have continued to trend higher over the last 90 days and are nicely up in the last week.

Monitoring United’s Valuation

Despite what has been a monstrous rally to over $100 a share, UAL still trades at just 8.5X forward earnings. Offering a significant discount to the benchmark S&P 500’s 22.4X, UAL is on par with American and Delta’s P/E valuation and well beneath Southwest’s 20.3X.

Bottom Line

Ahead of its Q4 report, United Airlines stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Leading the extended post-pandemic rebound in airline stocks, the trend of positive earnings estimate revisions is a great sign that UAL could fly higher if United can post strong Q4 results as the Zacks ESP suggests.


