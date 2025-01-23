We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Logitech to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Logitech International (LOGI - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 28.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Logitech’s non-GAAP earnings per share is pegged at $1.35, indicating a decline of 11.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The estimate has been unchanged over the past 90 days.
LOGI’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 32.5%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Logitech’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, suggesting a decline of approximately 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Logitech International S.A. Price and EPS Surprise
Weak Demand Environment is Likely to Hurt Logitech
Logitech’s fiscal third-quarter results are likely to be hurt by the slow recovery in demand for personal computers (PCs), the main sales booster for its PC peripheral products. Per a report by IDC, PC shipments grew by only 1% in 2024 compared to the previous year.
Logitech’s third-quarter prospects are likely to have been affected by softening IT spending. The weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical issues has been prompting enterprises to postpone their large IT spending plans. The delay in the product refreshment cycle among enterprises prompted by a weakening economy is likely to have hampered the third-quarter performance.
Our estimates for Logitech’s Video Collaboration and Keyboards & Combos third-quarter revenues are pegged at $160.7 million and $227.2 million, respectively. The estimated revenue figures for Video Collaboration and Keyboards & Combos suggest a year-over-year decrease of 5.2% and 1%, respectively.
We expect revenues from the Tablet Accessories business units to increase 4.6%, while revenues from Pointing Devices and Webcams to decrease 1.3% and 4.3%, respectively, in the third quarter. Our third-quarter revenue estimates for the Tablet Accessories, Pointing Devices and Webcams business units are currently pegged at $67.2 million, $203.5 million and $82.2 million, respectively.
Our estimate suggests the company’s Gaming revenues to decline 0.8% year over year to $405.6 million in the to-be-reported quarter. Our estimate of $43.8 million for Headsets revenues implies an increase of 4.8%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LOGI this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.
Though Logitech carries a Zacks Rank #2, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
